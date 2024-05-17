Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Lipscomb will cede his big-league spot to Joey Gallo (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day IL on Friday. Lipscomb has been the Nationals' everyday third baseman during the last few weeks and owns a .252/.331/.290 slash line with 10 stolen bases on the year. Nick Senzel and Ildemaro Vargas should see plenty of action at third base moving forward.