The Nationals optioned Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Lipscomb was recalled earlier this week when Luis Garcia went on paternity leave and did not make an appearance. With Garcia back in the fold, Lipscomb will go back to seeing regular reps in the minors.
More News
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Sent back to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Recall from Triple-A official•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Headed to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Trey Lipscomb: In mix for bench job•