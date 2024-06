The Nationals optioned Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Lipscomb was recalled from Rochester on June 12 when Joey Gallo (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. He appeared in five games for Washington following his call-up, going 1-for-11 over that span. Lipscomb will head back to Triple-A to get steadier playing time, with his demotion opening up a spot on the 26-man active roster for designated hitter/outfielder Harold Ramirez, whose contract was selected from Rochester.