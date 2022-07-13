Clippard's contract was selected by the Nationals on Wednesday.
Clippard failed to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster this year but will join the major-league bullpen prior to the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners. The right-hander was productive at Triple-A Rochester to begin the year, posting a 2.48 ERA, 49:17 K:BB and 1.22 WHIP in 36.1 innings over 33 appearances. Tanner Rainey (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Clippard on the 40-man roster.
