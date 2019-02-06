Nationals' Tyler Goeddel: Reaches minors deal with Washington
Goeddel agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Goeddel received 234 plate appearances with the Phillies in 2016, but that was largely a byproduct of him being a Rule 5 selection rather than earning his way to the majors on merit. In the two seasons since, he's played exclusively at the Double-A or Triple-A ranks in the Phillies, Reds and Dodgers organizations. He slashed a collective .219/.298/.329 between three minor-league stops in 2018.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Goeddel: Inks minors deal with Dodgers•
-
Reds' Tyler Goeddel: Outrighted to Triple A•
-
Reds' Tyler Goeddel: Swept up by Reds•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Will begin season at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Expected to start year in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...