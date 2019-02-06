Goeddel agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Goeddel received 234 plate appearances with the Phillies in 2016, but that was largely a byproduct of him being a Rule 5 selection rather than earning his way to the majors on merit. In the two seasons since, he's played exclusively at the Double-A or Triple-A ranks in the Phillies, Reds and Dodgers organizations. He slashed a collective .219/.298/.329 between three minor-league stops in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories