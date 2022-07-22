Arano (knee) was activated from the injured list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Arano missed over six weeks of action with the injury, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to rejoin the Nationals' bullpen.
