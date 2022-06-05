site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Arano: Exits with lower-body injury
Arano left Sunday's game against the Reds with a lower-body injury, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.
He tried to field a groundball and fell down awkwardly before walking off under his own power, albeit with a limp. The team should soon provide an official injury designation for Arano.
