Arano worked a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander didn't walk or strike out anyone and needed only nine pitches (six strikes) to get through the heart of Miami's order. Arano is having a solid comeback this season after not pitching in the majors since 2019, posting a 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings with two holds, and he could begin to see more consistent high-leverage work in a Nationals bullpen that remains unsettled.