Arano gave up a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a loss to the Pirates.

The 27-year-old right-hander took over for Patrick Corbin in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and one out, and while Arano allowed two of those inherited runners to score, his own line remained clean. He hadn't pitched in the majors since 2019 prior to breaking camp in the Nationals' bullpen, but he's put together a strong start to the year with a 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings. With roles in the Washington 'pen still in flux, Arano could work his way into a consistent setup gig before long.