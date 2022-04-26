Arano credits his success early this season to reducing usage of his four-seam fastball in favor of his sinker and slider, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old right-hander has emerged as a viable high-leverage arm for the Nationals, posting a 14:1 K:BB through his first nine innings this year with a 2.00 ERA and two holds. Arano had some success with the Phillies in 2018, but injuries the following season derailed his career until he got another chance with Washington this spring. If he can stay healthy, he could provide some stability to a Nats' bullpen that desperately needs it.