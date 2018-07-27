Robles (elbow) was activated from the disabled list with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

He played in 12 rehab games across stops in the Gulf Coast League and New York-Penn League and is ready to return to the lineup for the Doubledays. This will end up amounting to a lost season for Robles, as he hyperextended his left elbow on April 9 and will now have a little over a month before Syracuse's season wraps up. That said, Robles is on the 40-man roster, and could therefore head to the majors when rosters expand in September. The Nationals have four quality outfielders on the big-league roster, so Robles would need a couple injuries to be a candidate for significant playing time with the big club. Assuming he does not exhaust his prospect eligibility, Robles will likely enter 2019 as a top five prospect for dynasty leagues.