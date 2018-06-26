Nationals' Victor Robles: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Robles (elbow) appears to be well ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hyperextended elbow, posting videos to his Instagram account of him hitting in a batting cage without any apparent issues, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hitting in a batting cage is still a long way from game action, but given that some initial timetables for Robles' rehab didn't had him back in action until Sept. 1, this definitely qualifies as good news. The Nats have no reason to rush Robles given their outfield depth at the major-league level, but if he continues to make good progress, the 20-year-old could be back in the lineup at Triple-A Syracuse soon after the big-league All-Star break.
