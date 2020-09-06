Robles went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday against Atlanta.

Robles' bat has suddenly come alive, as he has two three-hit performances in his last three starts. He's also recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, bringing his season-long line to .265/.336/.354. Perhaps most importantly, he was hitting atop the Nationals' order for the second consecutive game. He took advantage of the improved opportunity to run on the basepaths, swiping his second bag of the season.