Robles has hit leadoff in every game he's played this spring, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old has earned a prolonged audition in a prime lineup spot by slashing .280/.379/.560 through 25 at-bats in Grapefruit League play with a 4:8 BB:K. Nats manager Dave Martinez is trying to find a way to move Trea Turner down into a spot where he can become more of a run producer, and Robles' speed could play well atop the order if he can get on base often enough to use it. The center fielder is coming off a dreadful 2020 season, but he attributes the collapse at the plate to buking up too much last offseason in an effort to add more power to his profile, and Robles has slimmed back down and focused more on making contact heading into 2021.