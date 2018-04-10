Nationals' Victor Robles: Avoids serious injury
Robles (elbow) will head to Washington DC on Tuesday for further evaluation after x-rays came back negative, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Robles exited Monday's game early after diving for a fly ball, but he received good news when x-rays on his left elbow came back negative. More news on his status should be forthcoming after he undergoes further testing Tuesday. Robles is currently listed as Washington's No. 1 minor-league prospect.
