Robles (elbow) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Robles was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after being struck in the elbow by a pitch, but his early exit appears to have been precautionary. Per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez said Robles' forearm guard protected him from any injury, so the 23-year-old looks like he'll be fine moving forward.