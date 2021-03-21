Robles (back) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, leading off and playing center field.
Robles left Friday's game against the Astros with back tightness, but the issue didn't seem to be particularly serious. He'll wind up missing just a single day, which should have no meaningful impact on his readiness for the upcoming season.
