Nationals' Victor Robles: Back in majors
Robles was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
One of the top prospects in baseball, Robles has had close to a lost season, suffering a hyperextended left elbow in early April that kept him out until late July. All told, he managed a .278/.356/.386 slash line with two home runs, 14 steals (on 20 attempts) and a 26:18 K:BB in 182 plate appearances at Triple-A. The Nationals already have one of the best outfields in baseball -- they are unable to find much playing time for Michael Taylor -- so fantasy owners shouldn't expect Robles to get consistent playing time down the stretch. He will likely be deployed primarily as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.
