Nationals' Victor Robles: Back-to-back big days at Triple-A
Robles has gone 6-for-10 with a pair of doubles and three runs over his last two games with Triple-A Syracuse.
The outfielder entered Saturday stuck in a 2-for-29 rut at the plate, but he closed the weekend on a positive note with back-to-back multi-hit efforts. Robles is still knocking off some rust after missing most of the season with a hyperextended right elbow, but the 21-year-old could be poised to close the campaign on a high note. It's uncertain, however, if he'll receive a cup of coffee with the Nationals when rosters expand in September, as the organization might prefer to have him stick around at Triple-A in order to play regularly.
