Robles went 1-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.
The Nationals have now reeled off wins in eight of their last nine games to get within two games of .500 on the season, but Robles hasn't been an integral part of the hot streak. While he's gotten on base at a solid .355 clip over that nine-game stretch, he's provided no home runs or stolen bases while adding a meager three runs and one RBI. Robles' poor counting stats (zero home runs, seven steals, seven RBI and 18 runs) coupled with a mediocre .231 batting average through 204 plate appearances have rendered him a poor investment for those that selected him in anticipation of a breakout in his age-24 season.