Robles (ankle) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, batting leadoff as the designated hitter, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

This is encouraging news for the Nationals, as they've been without Robles since he suffered the injury on May 19. It's not known exactly how many games Washington wants the outfielder to get under his belt before rejoining the big club, but a return appears likely to come within the next few days assuming all goes well during the rehab assignment.