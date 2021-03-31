Robles is expected to be the Nationals' primary leadoff hitter to begin the season, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

It's a bold move, Cotton, as manager Dave Martinez has elected to ignore Robles' awful .220/.293/.315 slash line from 2020 and instead focus on the center fielder's speed and athleticism atop the order. To his credit, this spring Robles looked more like the hitter he was in 2019 as opposed to repeating last year's failed attempt to add more power to his profile, slashing .296/.371/.574 over 62 Grapefruit League plate appearances with five steals in six attempts. The 23-year-old's 5:19 BB:K is less encouraging, however, and if he struggles to get on base consistently he could find himself tumbling back down to the bottom of the order.