Robles went 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and a career-high six RBI in a 13-7 win over the Rockies during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 25-year-old also added a little value in the nightcap, going 1-for-4 with another steal. Robles has started four straight games and appears to have taken the starting center fielder job back from Lane Thomas, but he'll need to continue hitting to avoid losing playing time again. Despite a couple short hot streaks, on the season Robles is slashing a tepid .248/.314/.330 with one homer, three stolen bases, 16 runs and 19 RBI through 40 games.