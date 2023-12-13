Robles (back) was recently cleared to play in the Dominican Winter League, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Working his way back from lumbar spine spasms, Robles was cleared for action early last week and has played four games with Toros del Este. It's the first game action for the 26-year-old since June, as he was limited to only 36 contests with the Nationals in 2023. Robles appears healthy now and should head into spring training as the favorite to be the club's Opening Day center fielder.