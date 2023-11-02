The Nationals declined Robles' (back) $3.3 million club option for 2024 on Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Robles won't immediately become a free agent, though, because he carries one more year of arbitration eligibility. A former top-10 prospect, the 26-year-old was limited to 36 major-league games in 2023 because of a lingering back injury and owns a disappointing .238/.312/.360 career slash line in 1,801 plate appearances at baseball's highest level.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Might not return this year•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Reports improvement•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: No baseball activities yet•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Returns to IL with back spasms•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Returns from IL•