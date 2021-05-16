Robles went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Arizona.

Robles was one of four Washington batters to collect multiple hits in the contest, though the Nationals were ultimately blown out. He plated a run with a single in the second inning and scored after doubling in the seventh. Robles has collected three stolen bases on the campaign but is slashing a mediocre .243/.345/.311.