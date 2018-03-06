Robles started in center field Monday in place of Michael Taylor (side). He is hitting .250 with one home run, one stolen base and five strikeouts in 24 at-bats this spring.

Taylor could be dealing with an oblique strain, but the team hasn't shared an official prognosis yet. He missed a month in 2017 with an oblique strain, so it's possible he would need to open the year on the DL if this ends up being the worst-case scenario. Adam Eaton (knee) is also not going to be playing in spring training games anytime soon, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. The narrative with Robles has been that he would not get a promotion to the majors this season unless it was to play every day. It appears that Taylor and Eaton could potentially open the year on the DL, and if that happens, Robles could make the big-league club out of spring training. If that happens, it's possible he struggles and gets sent down to Triple-A when someone comes off the DL, but it would also be possible for him to steal Taylor's job if he produces. There is a lot of speculation involved here, but suffice it to say that the injuries to Taylor and Eaton have increased Robles' chances of making the Opening Day roster.