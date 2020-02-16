Nationals' Victor Robles: Could hit higher in order
Robles will get a look at the top of the batting order this spring, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
With Anthony Rendon now in Anaheim, the Nats have hole in the No. 3 spot in the batting order, and it's not clear yet who will fill it. If Trea Turner or Adam Eaton end up sliding down to that slot, it could open up at-bats for Robles to hit first or second, where his speed could make a big impact. The 22-year-old still stole 28 bases in 37 attempts and scored 86 runs last season despite spending most of his time in the bottom third of the order, but moving up will likely require Robles to improve his plate discipline after he posted a 5.7 percent walk rate in 2019.
