Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Robles could be a candidate to serve as the team's leadoff hitter versus left-handed pitching this season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. "Honestly, I would like to get Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it's just against left-handed pitching," the manager said. "So we'll see how that plays out. I'd like to get Trea [Turner] somewhere second or third maybe, but we'll see how it plays out this spring."

The skipper acknowledged that he's looking into ways to move Trea Turner from the top of the lineup to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the order to maximize his run-producing opportunities, so having Robles man the leadoff spot versus southpaws would be a way to accomplish that on at least a part-time basis. While Robles has yet to master same-handed pitching, he's been excellent against lefties for his career, slashing .273/.365/.411 over 242 plate appearances. The 23-year-old would also be able to give Washington an element of speed atop the lineup, making Robles the most logical candidate on the roster to lead off against lefties if Martinez follows through with his goal of using Turner and Juan Soto in the Nos. 2 and 3 spots.