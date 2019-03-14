Robles went 2-for-4 with his second home run of the spring and two RBI in the Nationals' 10-4 exhibition win over the Twins on Thursday.

The performance at the dish was nice enough for Robles, but the more noteworthy development was that he moved atop the batting order while Adam Eaton received the day off. Eaton is healthy again, but he enters his age-30 season with a troubling injury history and could get more frequent rest days than he has in the past. Such an arrangement would help keep Eaton fresh while enabling fourth outfielder Michael Taylor to see playing time, but it would also likely afford Robles a favorable lineup spot on those occasions, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. Trea Turner will also receive consideration for the top spot in the lineup when Eaton sits, but Robles' blend of power, speed and on-base skills would still make him a nice fit in the two hole.