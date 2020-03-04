Robles (oblique) could be back in the Nationals' lineup sometime this weekend, Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports reports.

It's been a week now since Robles last appeared in a game, but manager Davey Martinez said Tuesday that Robles is "getting better." Robles injured himself on a throw from center field. He took some cuts in the cage Tuesday and Martinez said that hitting does not seem to be an issue for Robles. The 22-year-old was getting a look atop the batting order before this injury setback.