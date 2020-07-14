Robles (undisclosed) could report to the Nationals' camp by Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Robles hasn't been able to participate in camp over the first several weeks while quarantining, but the team expects that he'll return to the team either Wednesday or Thursday. It's unclear whether Robles tested positive for COVID-19 or if he just came into contact with someone who had tested positive. With Opening Day just nine days away, whether the 23-year-old will be ready for the start of the season remains to be seen.