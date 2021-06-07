Robles went 2-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Phillies.

Robles had a season-high three runs in Sunday's high-scoring matchup, and he also swiped his sixth base of the season in the top of the fourth inning. The 24-year-old is slashing .224/.338/.306 with 15 runs and six RBI this season.