Robles is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Robles started all 11 of Washington's games this season, but he'll receive a day to reset as he is 8-for-36 with two extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts. Michael Taylor will take over in center field Sunday for the Nationals.
