Robles is considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative on his right hand Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old was hit by a pitch on the hand and remained in to run the bases, but he was pulled for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning since his hand was swelling up. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising for Robles to receive the day off for Thursday's series finale.