Robles exited Friday's spring game against Houston due to back tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles was removed from Friday's game in the fifth inning after fielding a single but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Manager Dave Martinez didn't sound too concerned about the injury but said that Robles will be re-evaluated Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

