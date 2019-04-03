Robles will bat ninth and start in center field Wednesday against the Phillies.

The Nationals suffered a major loss Tuesday when star shortstop and No. 2 hitter Trea Turner sustained a fractured finger that will sideline him indefinitely, but for at least for one more game, Robles won't be asked to take on a more prominent spot in the lineup. Instead, Robles will continue to serve as a de facto second leadoff hitter out of the No. 9 spot, as manager Dave Martinez turns to Brian Dozier to fill the two hole versus Phillies ace right-hander Aaron Nola. Robles could still be a candidate to move into the No. 1 or 2 spot versus left-handed pitchers.

