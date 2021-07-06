Robles went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres.

Robles doubled and scored in both the second and eighth inning to help the Nationals pull out a victory. Monday was just the second time he's registered a hit over the last 11 games, as he's slashing .218/.332/.317 with a homer, 10 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven steals and a 26:55 BB:K over 240 plate appearances. Robles has maintained a solid on-base percentage thanks to a career-high 11.4 walk percentage to help make up for his lack of contact at the plate.