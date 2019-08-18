Nationals' Victor Robles: Drives in three in marathon loss
Robles went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.
While other players had bigger nights at the plate, Robles still did plenty of damage while also shining in the field -- he recorded two outfield assists, throwing out Mike Moustakas and Keston Hiura at second base in the second and 13th innings respectively as they tried to stretch singles into doubles. Robles has now hit safely in six straight games, boosting his slash line in August to .318/.404/.477 through 13 contests.
