Nationals' Victor Robles: Exits fall league contest
Robles was removed from Friday's Arizona Fall League game due to "non-medical reasons," Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Robles had a plate appearance in the top of the first inning and played the field during the bottom of the frame, but was not seen after that. At this point in time, there's only speculation for why Robles exited the contest, but an update will likely arise regarding his status within the next couple days.
