Robles was removed from Monday's game with Triple-A Syracuse due to an apparent injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The top prospect reportedly came off the field with his left arm hanging limply on his side after he dove for a ball and landed awkwardly. No word has come forth as to the exact nature and severity of the issue, but things should clear up once he's evaluated by team doctors. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.