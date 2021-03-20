Robles left Friday's spring game against the Astros in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Robles appeared to be running awkwardly while fielding a single in the fifth inning Friday, and he was immediately removed from the game. He didn't appear to be limping while heading to the dugout, but he had his hand on his lower back for a little while. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.