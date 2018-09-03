The Nationals are expected to recall Robles from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

With the minor-league season set to end Monday, it sounds like the Nationals are preparing to promote their top prospect for the final month of the season. The 21-year-old saw some action as a September callup in 2017, slashing .250/.308/.458 across 13 games, but he figures to get more consistent playing time this time around. Robles missed most of the minor-league season with a hyperextended elbow, though he hit a solid .273/.352/.377 with two homers and 14 steals across 39 games for the Chiefs.