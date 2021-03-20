Robles (back) feels fine Saturday after exiting Friday's spring game against the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Robles was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League matchup due to back tightness, but the issue appears to be minor. Manager Dave Martinez said that Robles was already scheduled to get a day off Saturday, but he'll take some swings in the cage and could return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Mets.
