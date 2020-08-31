site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets breather Monday
RotoWire Staff
Robles isn't starting Monday against the Phillies.
Robles will get a rare day off for the series opener against the Phillies after going 1-for-8 with one run and three strikeouts over the past two games. Michael Taylor will start in center field.
