Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets breather
Robles is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Marlins.
Robles will get a breather with Gerardo Parra instead getting the call in center field. He had started eight consecutive games prior to Monday, so this is likely just a routine day off. He should rejoin the lineup on Tuesday as the Nationals begin a two-game set at Atlanta.
Nationals' Victor Robles: On base three times in loss•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Sits with bruised wrist•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Escapes with bruised wrist•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Leaves after HBP•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Swats seventh homer•
