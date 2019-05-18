Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets day off
Robles (wrist) will sit Saturday against the Cubs.
Robles will get day off after getting hitting in the left wrist by a pitch in Friday's contest. He eventually left that game, but X-rays confirmed he suffered nothing worse than a bruise, so he doesn't appear to be destined for a long absence. Michael Taylor gets the start in center field.
