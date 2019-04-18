Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets leadoff nod
Robles will start in right field and will serve as the Nationals' leadoff hitter in Thursday's game against the Giants.
In each of his previous 16 starts, Robles has been deployed as the No. 9 hitter, but he'll move atop the order with Adam Eaton getting his first day off of the season. Robles' .278/.339/.556 season slash line makes him overqualified for a spot at the bottom of the lineup, but the Nationals seem to like the blend of speed and on-base skills he offers as a so-called second leadoff man.
