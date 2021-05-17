Robles went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old is up to four steals on the season, and three of them have come in the last eight games. Robles is also slashing .348/.400/.522 over that stretch with four doubles, but hitting ninth in the order is limiting the damage he can do as he has only three runs and three RBI to show for his hot streak.