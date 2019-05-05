Robles went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 10-8 victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

The 21-year-old started the night on the bench for rest but entered the game in the fourth when Michael Taylor suffered an injury. Robles made three plate appearances and recorded two hits with a sacrifice. He is hitting .258 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 23 runs and seven steals in 120 at-bats this year.